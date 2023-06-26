Carencro attorney publicly reprimanded

The state Supreme Court has approved the public reprimand of a Carencro attorney.

According to records of the court, Richard C. Dalton was given a public reprimand and ordered to attend an ethics class.

The discipline was agreed to by Dalton and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, the records indicate.

The case began when the ODC received allegations that Dalton had settled his clients' legal matter without their knowledge or consent.

After the ODC filed formal charges, they worked out the discipline with Dalton, the record states.

Dalton also must pay for the costs and expenses related to the investigation.