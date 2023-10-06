Candidate Profiles: Lafayette Parish Council District 2

The Gubernatorial Primary is October 14, and early voting is already underway.

To see what's on your ballot, click here.

We've sent out questions to all of the candidates in some of Acadiana's hottest races, and we're posting the questions and each candidate's responses online so our viewers can get some information about the people who are asking for their vote.

We sent the questions to each candidate using the email address they provided to the Secretary of State when they qualified for the race. If we didn't hear back by the deadline we provided, we called them using the telephone number they provided to the Secretary of State when they qualified for the race.

If we receive any responses after this story is posted, we will update it when we do.

We've sent out questions to every candidate running for every seat on the Lafayette City Council and Lafayette Parish Council. District 3 Lafayette City Council Member Liz Hebert and Parish Council Members Bryan Tabor (District 1) and John Guilbeau (District 4) were all re-elected without opposition.

In the District 2 race on the Lafayette Parish Council, incumbent Kevin Naquin decided not to run again. Sidney Morales and Donald E. Richard are running for the seat.

Here are the questions (in italics) we asked, followed by the full response received from each candidate.

SIDNEY MORALES

Please give us a brief summary of your qualifications for this position.

- A Servant Leader: Founder of Royal Lineage Church at Lafayette and serving our community for the last 23 years in various organizations and schools.

- Patriotic Leader: A decorated combat veteran, US ARMY.

- A Business Owner: Founder of Expansion Group LLC, an office providing Tax Preparation, Notary, and Insurance services.

- A Business Coach: A certified business coach with the John Maxwell network.

Why do you want to be a member of the council?

There are many benefits of being part of Lafayette Parish, such as, quality of

life, good schools, good hospitals, and good jobs; but we can improve much more by making quality decisions at the Council level to move us forward to maximize our potential. I believe proven visionary leadership and business ownership experience are a must to make those quality decisions at Parish level. I represent those competencies and more. We have to do the work so our children and grandchildren will have a better Parish.

What do you believe is the single biggest challenge facing the Parish Council?

Politics. If we set politics aside and use a common sense approach to provide the needed infrastructure and public services the Parish needs, our people will thrive. I am not a politician, nor come from a family of politicians, I am a leader determined to put the best interests of our community first.

What is your position regarding the use of city funds to cover parish needs?

City funds are to be used for the city expenses. I'm not in favor of using city

funds to cover parish needs.

Would you try to implement any changes if elected? If so, what would they be?

Yes, I want to see the funds for Fire Departments in the unincorporated areas restored. They were cut by the previous administration and we do not have enough personnel to take care adequately of emergencies in those rural areas. I would like to cut the "red tape" to accelerate approved road projects and others.

Historically, the Parish has needs - especially capital needs - that far exceed its income. What is your solution to this ongoing issue?

We must actively market Lafayette Parish to large businesses to come and set up shop here. We must pursue federal government contracts and any job generating enterprise. We have the Infrastructure, the Technology, the University, the Hospitals, etc., we have to do a better job at bringing those industries to our

Parish. Further, we must continue seeking the partnership of the federal

government and state government.

DONALD E. RICHARD

Please give us a brief summary of your qualifications for this position.

I'm a graduate of Acadiana High and USL (now ULL). I worked for the then

Lafayette Parish Government for 9 years managing all the safety and insurance. From there I worked 4 years for the City of Baytown as their Risk Manager. I returned to Scott and have since worked in the insurance industry doing sales for the last 25 years. During that time I served 12 years on the North Water District Board with 2 as President, served 2 terms as President of the La Public Risk Management Assoc. Currently I'm on the board of the Mid Winter Fair Association a non profit that hosts the rodeo with all proceeds going back to UL for scholarships and professorships along with other needs. I'm on the Acadiana District Livestock Show board helping the 4H program. My experience working with government makes me a solid candidate for the position.

Why do you want to be a member of the council?

Having worked for the government in the past, it has always been of interest to me. At this time in my career I thought it was a great opportunity to give back.

What do you believe is the single biggest challenge facing the Parish Council?

Biggest challenge facing the Parish is funding. Where to secure funds without taxing everything and everyone.

What is your position regarding the use of city funds to cover parish needs?

Due to annexation by all the municipalities the Parish has been left with limited means of funding. Using City funds may be necessary to assist with mandated things but only if it's legal otherwise the Parish would have to look elsewhere.

Would you try to implement any changes if elected? If so, what would they be?

The biggest change would be to how things are funded. Attempting to secure funds so the Parish can pay their way would have to be first before you can change things with no monies.