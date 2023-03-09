Call for Entries: annual youth art competition and exhibit

The Lafayette Art Association has issued a call for entries from Acadiana's youngest artists for the 36th Annual Youth Art Competition & Exhibit: Kids Are Artists Too!

Entries can be submitted April 4 through 15.

Young artists, Pre-K thru 8th grade living in eight Acadiana parishes - Acadia, Iberia, Evangeline, Lafayette, Vermilion, St. Mary, St. Martin and St. Landry - are allowed to submit one entry in either the 2-Dimensional or 3-Dimensional category.

Entries can be submitted to the Lafayette Art Association during normal hours.

Artwork must be original work created and done independently by the artist either at school or home.

First, Second and Third place awards will be given in each age group and category and all participants will receive a gift, but artists must be present at awards reception to receive gift/prizes.

Rules of Presentation, Entry, Parental Consent and Artwork Identification forms are available online at lafayetteart.org [lafayetteart.org].

The Exhibit will be in the main gallery of the Lafayette Art Association April 18 thru April 29.

The Awards Reception will take place Saturday, April 29 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The art association gallery is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. It is located at 1019 Auburn Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70503

For more information, call LAA at 337-269-0363 or email info@lafayetteart.org