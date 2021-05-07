Cajundome announces Cajun Heartland music festival for Memorial Day weekend

The CAJUNDOME & Cajun Heartland State Fair have announced the all new Cajun Heartland Music Festival, scheduled to take place Memorial Day weekend, May 27- 29, 2021.

The event line-up will include a weekend of ticketed live music concerts with limited capacity seating inside the CAJUNDOME.

The weekend line-up includes:

THURSDAY, MAY 27: DIAMOND RIO, with special guests Lainey Wilson and Blaine Roy

FRIDAY, MAY 28: Cupid & Friends, hosted by Uncle Luck; including performances by Roi Anthony, DJ Jubilee, Partners N’ Crime, Mr. Phat, Nebu, Annsoul

SATURDAY, MAY 29: GRANGER SMITH featuring Earl Dibbles, Jr., with special guests Priscilla Block and Clay Cormier & the Highway Boys

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 10 at 10:00 AM at Ticketmaster.com and at the CAJUNDOME Box Office.

CAJUNDOME Insiders presale will be available online Saturday, May 8 at 10:00 AM.

Masks are required to enter the venue and while inside the CAJUNDOME. A strict clear bag policy will be in effect, please refer to the CAJUNDOME website for specific bag restrictions and allowances. Fans should also maintain 6 foot distancing when moving about the venue to visit restroom and concession facilities.

For more information on these events and the Cajun Heartland State Fair including admission and ride discounts, new attractions, events and more, visit www.CAJUNDOME.com.

