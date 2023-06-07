Cafe Vermilionville to close

Cafe Vermilionville, a restaurant institution in Lafayette for decades, will close this month.

The owners of the restaurant, which is located in Lafayette's "oldest inn" on Pinhook, announced the closure on their Facebook page.

"We started our journey with the intention of forwarding this generation of Lafayette restaurants – and while initially, we never saw this coming – nor are we even sure how to break this news – it is time for both Andrea and I, and Cafe V to move on. There comes a time when passion must play second fiddle to practicality. It’s an unfortunate truth, and while our business has flourished as seen by how well we have been supported by our community, too often the generations come to an impasse – and the only path to move forward is to move onward," the post from Ken and Andrea Veron states.

"We have always considered Café V to be an extension of our home, and in that spirit, it is our hope to usher out the remaining days with a celebratory air - we encourage everyone to visit us through our last day, Saturday June 24th, 2023. Our bar will open at 5pm and dining rooms at 5:30-9pm from Tuesday-Saturday until our last nightly service. Reservations strongly recommended. The month of June has a small smattering of private events – we will release a list of dates in which we have limited availability on both our website and social media with links to our reservations page," the post states. "While our hearts will forever be at half mast, we’ll be raising our glasses to the best place we’ve ever known, and we hope you can, too. It’s been a good run, Lafayette - we love you."

