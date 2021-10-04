Cafe Coachella opens on the Thruway

A hot spot for some hot food is now open in a new location in North Lafayette.

Cafe Coachella, a soul food restaurant that was located on Moss Street, is now serving up soul and smiles at its new location on Evangeline Thurway.

Ian Morgan is a part owner of the restaurant. He's a lifelong resident of North Lafayette, and says he's seen some changes in the community he loves. He and his team want to change that.

"For a long time when i was growing up, Northside of town had a lot of things going on in it at the time, and as I got older, I saw a lot of things start to close and depreciate so we just all us from this side of town, we just trying to build it back up," Morgan says.

Another member of the ownership team tells us one of the biggest pluses to being there is more room to breathe.

"The last location, the parking lot was super small so with this location we got a bigger parking lot, it's right off the thruway so it's easy access to get in and out," says Shmar Batiste, part owner of the cafe.

After three years at their Moss Street location, Batiste says he and the other three owners were ready to make a move.

DJ Big Sam plays a big role in that team. He says a huge part of what makes the cafe what it is, is the music.

"Jam while you eat, eat while you jam, I'mma let the music do the talking," Big Sam says.

Since it was the opening weekend, some customers said Sunday's drive-thru lines were a bit long.

"It's like 25 to 30 minutes, but believe me people it's worth it," customer Lilly Acevedo says.

Along with the mood, the music and the soul, you'll also find "good dessert, they have some good dessert around here, too," says customer Sophie Letulas.

A lot of customers say if you haven't had the chance to try the cafe's soul food, Sunday is one of the best days to go by.