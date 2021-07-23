Cadets graduate from LPD Jr. Police Academy

Cadets in the second junior police academy program hosted by the Lafayette Police Department are now graduates.

Throughout the week, kids ages 13-15 participated in a week-long program where they learned about various aspects of the police department and law enforcement, like narcotics. They also served the community through service, including picking up trash in the city.

Friday, the cadets celebrated the week's accomplishments during a closing ceremony. Each cadet was issued a certificate of recognition by Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover.

The program held two sessions this summer, one in June and one in July.

It focused on increasing youth awareness and confidence, relationship building, learning the various aspects of law enforcement, and creating a better understanding between youth and police through education and a fun learning experience.

