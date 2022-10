JUST IN: St. Martin parish Water Works District #3 has issued a subsequent boil advisory as of Thursday, October 6, 2022.

This past Wednesday a boil advisory was issued for customers who reside on Marion Drive and Dudley Menard Road in Broussard.

Officials are informing the public of several main line water leaks in the City of Cade that are affecting Duchamp Road and all roads connected to Duchamp.

The boil advisory is in effect until further notice.