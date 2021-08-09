BVD board to consider firing director

The Board of Commissioners of the Bayou Vermilion District have called a special meeting this week to discuss firing the executive director.

David Cheramie, CEO of the district for the past decade, previously served as executive director of CODOFIL.

After a very public dispute last summer over a statement regarding the Black Lives Matter protests, several board members resigned. Here's our story about that.

The Current, Lafayette's idependent newspaper, has posted in-depth stories about the ongoing issues with the board; to read their articles click here, here and here.

The agenda for Wednesday's meeting has only one item: "Consideration of personnel action: termination of the Chief Executive Officer."

The meeting starts at 4:30 p.m.

You can attend via zoom

Topic: Called For Special Meeting of BVD Board

Time: Aug 11, 2021 04:30 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83653708113?pwd=TDBvcE01ZlBvZ1V2bXA0a0ZoRytLZz09

One tap mobile

