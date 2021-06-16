Business returning to normal on Verot School Rd after three years of construction

Construction is continuing at the intersection of Congress Street and Guilbeau Road in Lafayette. The project is expected to take up to three weeks, weather permitting.

One road project in the city took years to complete. We spoke to business owners on Verot School Road, who say there is relief at the end of the tunnel.

Construction ended on Verot School Road in 2019. Business owners say they are happy to not see orange cones.

For almost 20 years Aisha Parzivand has cut hair in her salon on Verot School Road. She says business has always been great, except when construction started in 2015.

"It was a nightmare. I lost a lot of customers; it was very tough to make it. Thank God my husband had a job and I didn't have to eat from this. That is why i made it," Parzivand said.

The salon owner says because of the project, several businesses shut down.

"It [the road] was so skinny, which the car might fall into the ditch," Parzivand said. "A lot of people were scared to drive on it, and I don't blame them."

"I can't believe I made it through the construction," Charlie Shank, the owner of Dax's on Verot School Road, said.

However, Shank wishes the project would have continued further. He says where two lanes turn into one is causing issues.

"The traffic is so fast on this road. Down by Helioux's they're having so many wrecks. They're supposed build some type of light but I haven't seen anything yet," Shanks explained.

The owner says it is also harder for people to turn around and get to his business due to the median. But overall he too is happy the construction is complete.

Parzivand is most excited for her shortened commute.

"It's a gorgeous road, we love it," Parzivand said.

