Business makes comeback to Lafayette

A familiar business is making a big comeback in Lafayette.

The Loose Caboose closed its doors in 2017, when its original owner, Cheryl Ann Landry, became sick. In the 1930s and 1940s, the building served as her father's grocery store, according to The Advocate.

Landry opened the doors to the 'Boose' in 1984.

But longtime customer Katie Guidry is stepping in to bring the iconic dive bar back.

"I had somebody who recently got engaged to be married in the Boose because the Boose is reopening," said Guidry. "They're going to get married here. People are very, very excited."

The Loose Caboose will reopen on June 10 at 7 p.m.

To read more on this click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel