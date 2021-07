After being closed for over 20 years Burger Tyme is officially returning to Lafayette.

The home of the Cajun Blaze will officially open Thursday at 3300 Johnston St.

They will service customers through the drive-thru and online orders only.

Burger Tyme will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed on Sundays.