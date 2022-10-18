Broussard woman and family hope for second chance in manslaughter plea deal

Following a fight that occurred between a Broussard woman and her brother that resulted in her fatally shooting him in 2021, the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the Broussard Police Department and the Public Defenders Office worked together to design a plea agreement that focused on rehabilitation and avoiding further suffering for the grieving family.

The fight that ultimately claimed the life of 29-year-old Jordan "JoPo" Porter, took place at his sister, Justise Harrison's residence in the 400 block of East Monroe Street in which he was shot in the abdomen by her.

Charges upgraded for Broussard shooting suspect after victim dies from injuries

In that event, Harrison, 21, was charged with manslaughter in her brother's death, our partners at The Acadiana Advocate reported.

On September 19, 2022, Harrison pleaded guilty to aggravated battery in a plea agreement that will see her serve three years of active supervised probation, complete anger management classes, complete a Job Corps training program, pay court costs and receive a mental health evaluation and care, court records show.

Harrison faces up to 10 years in prison if she doesn’t meet the terms of the plea agreement.

Assistant district attorney Lance Beal, the case’s prosecutor, said he tried to consider the totality of the circumstances. With one family at the heart of the case, he said he questioned what would best achieve justice without further damaging the family in the long run.

