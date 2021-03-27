Menu

UPDATE: Police say runaway juvenile found, returned home

Posted at 5:53 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 19:58:31-04

UPDATE (6:45 p.m.): Broussard Police say the 14-year-old runaway has been located and returned home.

--------------------

Broussard Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

14-year-old Cornelius Perro Jr. left his home on foot and was last seen Saturday, March 27, near Ridgeview Apartments. Police say he was wearing a white shirt, red shorts, and multi-color Airmax shoes.

Anyone with information on Perro's whereabouts is asked to call 911, Broussard PD Dispatch at 337-236-5895, or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

