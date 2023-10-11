Broussard native, world champion boxer Eric Griffin has died

Services are set for this weekend for Eric Joseph Griffin, a world-champion and Olympic boxer who was a native of Brousard.

Griffin, 55, died last week at a Lafayette hospital.

A celebration of life will be held for him at 11 a.m. on October 14 at Moss Street Plaza Funeral Home with Minister Bill Boudreaux, officiating. His family requests that visiting hours be observed at Moss Street Plaza Funeral Home, on Saturday, October 14, 2023, beginning at 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

Inurnment will be held privately on a later date.

Here's his obituary:

Eric had an explosive amateur career in boxing. Starting at the age of 11, it was clear that Eric had a gift. Eric won the Junior National Golden Gloves. Rising into the open division Eric continued his championship journey. Eric won several National Golden Globe Championships; National AAU and he was five-time World Cup Champion, He went on to represent the Unites States of America as Captain of 1992 Olympic Team in Barcelona, Spain, a 106-pound open division, not long after Eric turned Pro. Eric won several belts before going into retirement. He was a father, grandfather, relative, friend, and he will truly be missed by all who adored him.

He leaves to cherish his memory, one son: Exavenear Griffin of Breaux Bridge, LA; one daughter: Zavier Griffin of Lafayette, LA; five grandchildren: Zarya Mila Griffin, Eden Lamal Montgomery, HaLeigh Griffin, Hayden Griffin, and Haizlynn Griffin; two brothers: Anthony Griffin (Rosalyn) of Saint Martinville, LA, and Kevin Girouard of Lafayette, LA; one sister: Leslie Girouard (Shelby) of Lafayette, LA; his companion of ten years: Junel Thomas of Opelousas, LA; two god children: Kei’Ashia Williams and Kaylee Frank; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Wilbert Girouard and Mary Alice Griffin Girouard; one sister: Charmaine; one brother: Kurt Girouard.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mossstreetplaza.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Moss Street Plaza Funeral Home (337-706-8555) 1314 Moss Street, Lafayette, LA 70501.

You can read details about his boxing career on Wikipedia here, and on Olympedia here.