UPDATE: Broussard movie theater closes; RFP issued for location

The Celebrity Theaters of Broussard has announced it is permanently closed.

UPDATE: Billeaud Companies is the sole owner and operator of the property, and is looking to redevelop the site, a release states.

"Unfortunately, with the reality of the movie theater business climate post-pandemic, Celebrity Broussard will no longer be in operation. Billeaud Companies looks forward to the redevelopment of this well-located and highly visible commercial real estate site," the release states.

And what does that mean?

"Billeaud Companies is working with current prospects toward an ultimate plan to redevelop the main theater facility, with the potential for third parties and the development of outparcels for restaurant, retail or multi-use space along Main Street and Celebrity Drive," the release states.

There are many possibilities, the release states, but Billeaud wants something "fresh and creative."

“There have been numerous redevelopment and adaptive reuse of theater properties all over the United States. Projects have included everything from churches, climate-controlled storage and furniture stores to highly creative residential multi-family units, breweries, family entertainment centers, event centers, hotel spaces, health clubs and now even pickleball competition spaces. We look to the future of this site as being something fresh and creative that will be a source of pride and will again add value to our stockholders and the Broussard community," says Steven Hebert, president and CEO of Billeaud Companies.

To that end, the company has issued a request for proposals, asking asking business owners, contractors, architects and developers to weigh in with ideas and proposals for the site. To see it, scroll down.

The theater's closure was announced earlier today via social media.

"It is with sincere disappointment we announce that Celebrity Theatres of Broussard has permanently closed its doors. Please know the choice to close our locally owned business was not an easy one, as we have enjoyed serving the Broussard/Lafayette-area patrons for the last 18 years," a Facebook post states. "We value the relationships we have formed with our guests, and above all, being a part of such a great community. We appreciate your loyalty."

If you had planned an event there, you will be contacted over the next few days, the post states.

"Likewise, if you have purchased advanced tickets, please call (337) 330-0046 or email broussard@celebritytheatres.com so we can make arrangements for your refund," the post states. "Thank you again for your loyalty and support for nearly 2 decades."

Here's the RFP: