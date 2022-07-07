Broussard draws thousands for the Independence day celebration.

The City of Broussard celebrated the 4th of July with its 17th annual Independence day celebration, at St. Julian Park.

The Festival included a kid's zone-- live music, DJ, and a fireworks display that some say was one for the books.

We spoke with one goer who says she and her family are thrilled to enjoy the festivities.

Dorita woods has lived in Saint Martinville for decades and has never attended the Broussard festivities until now.

“And I said this looks pretty exciting to come to. They have kids activities, and things going on like that and I said we’re going to go out there at 4 o’clock. And I said, we’re going to have some fun. And dress ourselves and go out,” Woods said.

“Me and my granddaughter saw how fun this was going to be, by watching the news and we had to make our way here,” Woods added.

Woods says the city has given them safer more enjoyable options to celebrate Independence day.

The festivities also included face painting for kids, a variety of entertainment booths, a cool down by the Broussard fire department, and a live performance by 3-37.

To continue to keep up with it’s celebrations click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel