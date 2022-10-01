Broadmoor Elementary dedicates track to honor memory of former student

The track at Broadmoor Elementary School in Lafayette is now named "Parker's Path."

Friends, family, faculty and students gathered to participate in the ceremony dedicating the school track to Parker Rivera, a student who lost his battle to cancer in 2015.

As students sang a re-written version of Johnny Cash's "Walk the Line," pictures of Parker were displayed during the check presentation for the money raised for St. Jude Children's Hospital and the dedication ceremony itself.

Broadmoor elementary also raised money by having a t-shirt sale and coin drive.

The thoughtful dedication is an honor, preserving the memory of Parker Rivera.