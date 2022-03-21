Watch
Breaux Bridge pair booked with murder in toddler's death

Posted at 9:05 AM, Mar 21, 2022
A Breaux Bridge man and woman are facing murder charges in connection with the death of a one-year-old child.

Brooke Blanchard, 23, and Brady LeBlanc, 23, were booked with second-degree murder.

A Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says that the investigation begain Sunday when they were called to the 100 block of Resha Road to investigate an unresponsive child at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The child was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

This investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time, the spokesperson said.

