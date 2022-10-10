Breaux Bridge man booked after "explosive device" found in his car

A Breaux Bridge man was booked on multiple charges after deputies found an explosive device in his vehicle.

Jade Mercantel, 44, was booked with multiple drug and traffic charges, as well as manufacture and possession of an explosive device after he was pulled over near the intersection of Evangeline Thruway and Surrey Street on Sunday.

Deputies initially pulled the vehicle over because the license plate did not belong to the vehicle. That was at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. During the traffic stop, deputies spotted what they thought was an explosive device, so they called in Lafayette Police and Fire, the ATF and Louisiana State Police.

Traffic was blocked for several hours while State Police removed it from the vehicle. At around 10 p.m., the device was "rendered safe" by troopers, and the roads were re-opened.

He was booked with switched license plate, suspended license, possession of schedule II narcotics, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and manufacture and possession of an explosive device, records show.