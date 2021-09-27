Breakfast event to discuss November 13 election, amendments

Voters can learn about what's on their ballots over breakfast with One Acadiana.

The event will take place on September 29, both in person and virtually, at Rock'n'Bowl in Downtown Lafayette.

An in-depth discussion will be held on the Constitutional Amendments on the the November 13 ballot. One Acadiana says the discussion will place emphasis on Amendments No. 1 and No. 2.

"We are going to talk about what's going to be on the ballot in November," said Troy Wayman, President and CEO of One Acadiana. "We're gonna help people understand what they are voting for. What a yes vote means on those constitutional amendments and what a no vote means."

Stephen Waguespack, President & CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI), and House Ways and Means member, Rep. Beau Beaullieu, will discuss Constitutional Amendments No. 1 and No. 2. and Steven Procopio, Policy Director for the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana (PAR), will discuss Constitutional Amendments No. 3 and No. 4.

The program begins at 8:00 am and will offer both in-person and virtual attendance options.

To register for the event, click here.

Election Day will take place on November 13.

To see the latest on the upcoming elections, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State Website.

