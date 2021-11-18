Bourque Road Bridge closing for repairs until late December

The Bourque Road Bridge that crosses Coulee Ile des Cannes will close for repairs on Monday, November 22.

Repairs should take about four weeks, and the bridge is expected to reopen in late December, weather permitting.

Drivers will be directed to use Elias G. Road to cross the coulee.

