Boudin Cookoff and Bacon Fest in Lafayette set for October 2021

The 14th Annual Boudin Cook-Off and Acadiana Bacon Festival is still on in Lafayette.

The free festival is set for October 16, 2021 in Parc International from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Organizers say Lafayette’s Boudin Cook-Off and Acadiana Bacon Fest will bring together boudin makers and bacon artisans from Louisiana and Texas. The annual festival has received national and regional recognition as one of the country’s best Cajun food-centered events, they say.

There will be food, prizes, refreshments, and fun for the whole family. Proceeds to benefit Love of People and its mission to provide food to communities in need. Live music from the Specklers, the Babineaux Sisters, and a two-hour jam session from the Blue Monday All-Stars will entertain throughout the day.

“We’re so happy to be back in 2021 with a safe outdoor event, following all mandated safety protocols, and also providing boudin and bacon dishes from some of the best,” says the event’s founder, Robert Carriker.

For a look at the schedule of events and the teams participating and other festival information, click here: http://www.boudincookoff.com/

“We’re committed to making this family-friendly, and to reach that goal, we will give away free ice cream sandwiches, offer free face painting and kids games and hold the world’s only boudin ball eating contest. We invite everyone to enjoy the music and fun,” says Carriker.

The cookoff started in 2007 to bring boudin makers from across the state to one location for people to sample dozens of boudin recipes.

Carriker is proud in noting that “this will be the place to be to sample everything from boudin rouge to bacon-wrapped boudin balls, to cheesy bacony grits, to boudin pie, and everything in-between.”

