Bobcat seen in Lafayette Parish

Residents near Rue du Belier in Lafayette have captured a bobcat on video roaming the area.

A viewer reached out to KATC showing video of the bobcat from Friday July 2, 2021. They say the animal has been attacking their chickens.

"We thought that people should know just how close they are. People leave their pets outside and kids play outside after dark," the residents tell KATC.

They have reached out to nuisance trappers for assistance with the bobcat, but have so far have not received any help.

KATC contacted Wildlife and Fisheries for more information on bobcats and how common they are in the area.

Bobcats, according to a 2017 article, are often elusive and rarely seen. Typical bobcat prey includes rabbits, hares, mice, squirrels and fowl.

