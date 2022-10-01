Black Student Union at UL to be featured in 2022 Homecoming Parade

This year marks first year the Black Student Union will be part of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Homecoming Parade. Members created a float that will showcase it's group and leaders.

The 2022 Homecoming Parade float will feature members of the National Organization for Minority Architecture Students, National Society of Black Engineers, and Louisiana Educate Program.

Student leaders say they are happy to have this opportunity.

Brianna Anthony, Vice President of the UL Black Student Union said, "I'm really excited that we all get to be here on this float, it's an opportunity for our black student leaders to unite and create that sense of unity for all other students here on campus, we are mentors for them so you know for our general body members and everyone else here on campus that look up to us it is a monumental moment for all of us."

"On our float people will see different black leaders from around the campus unified together to celebrate the homecoming and its basically people from different walks of life celebrating something that we all have in common.", said Jordan Smith, Treasurer of the Black Student Union.

The UL Black Student Union put a plan together five years ago to be in this year's Homecoming Parade.

Now members can finally celebrate their success.

