Black-Owned restaurants thriving in Lafayette

Lumberjacks Soul Food here in Lafayette, opened 7 years ago and the owners of the black owned business tell me they're enjoy serving the people of Acadiana.

They are serving up a lot of different options, from fried food to baked foods you can surely find something your taste buds will enjoy even more special.

They also have poetry night every other Friday.

Co-owner Paul Taylor Jr. and his wife Tanya Taylor, both say they are happy they chose to open their business in Lafayette.

"To have such a thing, which means I will have a lot of black customers coming in and support black business especially mine and others so it's a wonderful thing when we support each other and there's a lot of black businesses to be supported." said Paul Taylor Jr owner, co-owner Lumberjacks Soul Food and More.

Another thriving black owned business in Lafayette is Noah's Cafe, located on Ambassador Cafferty Parkway.

They serve plate lunches and have a wide range of food menu choices.

Owner Shirley Bibas says, every single day they run out of food due to having a high demand from customers.

Babis says she remembers a time when African Americans were not allowed to have businesses.

"That makes me feel very proud because you know from our inheritance way down in the 50's we wasn't able to do this now we have the opportunity to have our own businesses." said Shirley Babis, owner of Noah's Cafe.