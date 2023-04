UL Lafayette's Office of Sustainability and Lafayette Consolidated Government's Planning Division is hosting a bike and pedestrian work shop Today, April 3.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. at the Office of Sustainability at 1606 Johnston Street.

Organizers aim to gather input from UL students, faculty and staff about local amenities and non-motorized connectivity.

Organizers aim to gather input from UL students, faculty and staff about local amenities and non-motorized connectivity.

