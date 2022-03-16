Bicyclist dies from injuries sustained in March 8 hit and run

A bicyclist struck by a vehicle earlier this month on La. 723 near Albarado Road in Lafayette Parish has died.

According to State Police, 57-year-old Stoney "Ross" Loup died Tuesday, March 15, from injuries he sustained in the March 8 crash.

Loup was struck from behind while riding his bicycle in the southbound lane of La. 723.

40-year-old Vontrayal Lopez Leday was arrested and booked by State Police following the hit and run incident.

Troopers used surveillance video of the area to determine that Leday allegedly struck Loup before driving from the scene.

Leday was booked on March 9 with felony hit and run driving and posted a $25,000 bond.

State Police did not say if or when charges would be upgraded for Leday.

The crash remains under investigation.

