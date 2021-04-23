Benefit underway for family of Seacor Power crew member Ernest Williams

ARNAUDVILLE, La. — A jambalaya benefit is underway for the family of Ernest Williams, of Arnaudville.

All proceeds from the benefit will go to Williams' family.

The benefit is happening Friday, April 23 with a pick up time from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Brooksdale Lafayette, located at 215 W. Farrel Road in Lafayette.

Plates are $10 each. Donations will also be accepted.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for the Williams family. To make a donation, click here.

Katie Easter, KATC News A jambalaya benefit is held on Friday, April 23, for the family of Ernest Williams, of Arnaudville. All proceeds from the benefit will go to Williams' family.

Williams died after the Seacor Power boat capsized last week. His body was recovered by the Coast Guard in the water near Cocodrie during rescue operations on Thursday April 15.

