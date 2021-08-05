Aveda responds to student concerns over COVID-19

After receiving multiple reports and messages from students at Aveda Institute in Lafayette regarding COVID-19 cases at the facility, KATC reached out to administrators for more information.

The reports allege multiple positive COVID-19 cases at the institute and minimal cleaning or disinfecting efforts. Also, they say that Aveda has not made a virtual option available for students.

We reached out to Aveda, who said the Lafayette campus currently has notice of 8 positive COVID-19 cases among its 165 total students. The positive cases have been required to isolate, and the school immediately contact traces to make sure anyone who came in contact with a positive person are told to quarantine, they say.

Students are offered the option to switch to virtual learning if they are in quarantine, a spokesperson says. The institute has gotten emergency approval for remote learning from August 5 - August 10, 2021, and can be extended if necessary.

The institute also has sanitation protocols in place, including hand sanitizer placed throughout the school and a deep clean following a reported positive case, a spokesperson says. The last deep clean was on Monday, August 2, they add.

Aveda's full response is below:

Aveda Arts & Sciences Institute Lafayette currently has four different class schedules. The positive cases that have been reported have been required to isolate for the period of time health providers advise. We immediately contact trace to ensure anyone who came in contact with a positive person are notified to quarantine.

The Institute has approximately 165 students and we currently have notice of 8 positive cases. We have received emergency approval for remote (virtual) education to be offered from 08/05-08/10. Those dates can be extended, if necessary. Any student that is isolating or in quarantine, are offered the option to switch to virtual learning until it is safe for those students to return in-person.

The Institute has safety and sanitation protocols in place which includes a full-time housekeeper on staff with proper cleaning supplies to ensure frequently touched surfaces are sanitized throughout the day. Hand sanitizer is placed in several areas around the school, including near the time clock. We encourage frequent hand washing and require it upon entering the building throughout the day. When positive cases are reported, we also contract with a cleaning service to perform a deep clean sanitation. The last deep clean sanitation was completed on Mon, 8/2.

Prior to the Louisiana mask mandate being re-instated, we were asking all unvaccinated students to remain masked at all times while in our facilities. All unvaccinated employees were required to stay masked at all times while in our facilities. When the Governor reinstated the mask mandate on Wed, 8/4, we are now requiring all vaccinated and unvaccinated employees, students and guests to wear masks at all times while in our facilities.

We ask all employees, students and guests to support our efforts in keeping the school safe by adhering to proper mask wearing, following sanitation protocols and immediately reporting any positive tests results or any exposure to any positive cases so our Institute Leadership can manage all situations timely and based on our safety guidelines.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel