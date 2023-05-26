Austria Road Bridge closing Friday; new bridge in the design stage

DUSON, La. — The Austria Road Bridge, crossing Bayou Queue de Tortue between B Robin Road and Landry Road, is in disrepair. The bridge is closing indefinitely, city officials announced.

Yesterday afternoon, signs indicating no crossing were placed at the wooden bridge.

Located on a lesser traveled gravel road, the bridge is scheduled for removal on Friday, May 26, 2023.

A new bridge is currently undergoing the engineering phase; however, the initiation of construction is dependent on securing funding.