Attorney helps local children ahead of Christmas

Bicycles are popular gifts for children during the holidays, but some parents can't afford to give them for Christmas, especially as prices have jumped over the last year or so.

That's where one south Louisiana attorney is stepping in to help.

This year, Gordon McKernan handed out more than 425 bikes in seven cities across the state; 115 of those bikes were donated and will soon be pedaled right here in Lafayette. The giveaway culminated with a large giveaway event Friday at Gordon McKernan's office on Verot School Road.

In addition to the bikes, the kids also got everything they need to keep them safe while they enjoy their new wheels, donated by several physicians.

"Considering the line of work we're in, helping people...we're a people business, we like to deal with people as much as we can," said Holly Lamarche and Tucker Nim. "We're here to help the community...we're all from Lafayette so come by, see us, meet us, and if you ever need us give us a call."

Bikes will also be given away in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Hammond, Lake Charles, Monroe, and Shreveport.

