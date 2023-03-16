Atchafalaya Basin Keepers to host seventh "Save the Basin" fundraiser

The Atchafalaya Basin keepers are gearing up to host their seventh annual Save the Basin with live bands and a silent auction this Sunday.

According to organizers, this all-day event brings together communities around South Central Louisiana in support of the beautiful Louisiana wetlands we all cherish.

Organizers said the Atchafalaya Basin is the most productive swamp in the world and is vitally important to Louisiana’s Cajun culture; it supports a unique ecosystem of Cypress-Tupelo Swamps found nowhere else on the planet, provides a habitat for our fishing and crawfishing economy, and plays a significant role as a safe harbor for thousands of migratory birds as well as protecting millions of people in South Louisiana from Mississippi River floods.

Development Director for the Atchafalaya Basin Keeper ,Monica Fisher, said when she returned back home from Nevada after 20 years, she noticed the condition of the Atchafalaya Basin starting to fade.

"The Atchafalaya basin is a flood protection for millions of people as the basin. As the sediment comes to the base and it's starting to fall in the deep water we're losing deep water habitat which is crucial to the migratory birds that come through here. And it also is causing issues for flood protection,” Fisher said.

The Atchafalaya Basin keepers are now hosting a fundraising event featuring six live bands performing at no cost and a silent auction.

The musical line consists of:

Michael Doucet, Chad Huval & Billy Ware,

The Bucks, Poisson Rouge, Drew Landry

Forest Huval Band, and The Babineaux Sisters.

"30 different artists will be represented who have created different swamp scenes in photography and different types of mediums,” Fisher said.

Every attendee receives a raffle ticket for a swamp tour for up to six people with Basin Keeper Dean Wilson.

Guest speakers will be discussing the organization’s most critical achievements in the Basin and some of the most troublesome hurdles to date facing the progress in conservation.

Organizers said although it may take millions to revitalize Louisiana's most prized habit, the organization is aiming to raise thousands to help maintain the basin.

"I grew up going down to the chapel at Delta and hunting and fishing with my grandfathers,” Fisher said." I would love for people to be able to experience life in the basin and in the fishing and the nature, just as I have,” she added.

All proceeds from the event, including ten percent of all food, will go directly towards protecting and restoring the Basin.

Admission is $10 and tickets are available online and at the door.

Donate $10 along with your ticket price and receive a membership to Atchafalaya Basin keeper.

Artist, Please contact Monica at 225-685-9439 to submit art for the silent auction.

The save the basin fundraiser event will be at the Artmosphere Bistro on 902 Johnston Street beginning at 11 am. and ends at 6 pm.

