AT&T holds ribbon cutting for new cell site

AT&T is expanding mobile internet services in Lafayette.

A ribbon cutting was held for the new cell site on Moss Street.

The expansion will improve internet and wireless communications for residents and businesses in the area.

AT&T also reminding residents they may be eligible for free mobile and fiber internet services through their access program.

A ribbon cutting for the new site was held earlier today.

"You know our close proximity to the interstate and northern part of Lafayette we saw a need to help alleviate some of the congestion on our network and this is a great opportunity for us to fill in by putting this tower right here," President of AT&T Louisiana, David Aubrey said.