ArtWalk, Sunday Brunch planned for this weekend

This weekend, Downtown Lafayette is hosting two events you might be familiar with.

ArtWalk and Sunday Brunch are happening with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Both events will give people the opportunity to support local artists and businesses.

"We hope that people can be a part of the energy that we're starting to feel picking back up in downtown Lafayette," explained Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Development Authority. "We hope that people see it as a great opportunity for family friendly activities and having a good time while supporting local small businesses."

For more information on ArtWalk, click here; for more on Sunday Brunch, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel