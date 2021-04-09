Watch
ArtWalk, Sunday Brunch planned for this weekend

Posted at 8:35 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 21:35:38-04

This weekend, Downtown Lafayette is hosting two events you might be familiar with.

ArtWalk and Sunday Brunch are happening with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Both events will give people the opportunity to support local artists and businesses.

"We hope that people can be a part of the energy that we're starting to feel picking back up in downtown Lafayette," explained Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Development Authority. "We hope that people see it as a great opportunity for family friendly activities and having a good time while supporting local small businesses."

For more information on ArtWalk, click here; for more on Sunday Brunch, click here.

