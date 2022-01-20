Arson believed to be cause of Thursday morning fire in Scott

A Thursday morning house fire in Scott is believed to have been intentionally set.

The Scott Fire Department says they were dispatched around 5:43 am on January 20 to a residential fire on Mills Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters reportedly observed fire underneath a manufactured home.

The fire was brought under control and, according to the department, Fire Investigators from Lafayette Fire Department revealed that the fire was intentionally set.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The department says no firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

Units from Duson and Carencro Fire Departments also responded to the scene.

