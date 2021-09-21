Arrest made in Sunday shooting

A Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with the Sunday shooting on Edison Street.
Lafayette Police arrested Arthur James Minor Jr., 23, and booked him with two counts attempted first-degree murder, illegal carrying of a firearm, resisting arrest and possession with intent to distribute narcotics.
The shooting happened Sunday morning in Lafayette. Two people were shot while sitting in a car, and the suspect fled on foot.
Police tried to stop Minor as he was driving on West Willow yesterday, a spokeswoman says. He got out of the car and ran, but he was caught and arrested.
Lafayette Police Special Investigation Unit and Detectives developed Minor as a suspect, the spokeswoman said.
LPCC records show Minor's bond as been set at $550,000 on the attempted murder, gun and drug charges. However, he also was booked on two outstanding warrants, so he can't be released yet.