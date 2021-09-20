Victims of Edison Street shooting in stable condition

Police say the victims of a Sunday morning shooting in Lafayette are in stable condition.

The two remain hospitalized after being shot while inside a vehicle on September 19 in the 500 block of Edison Street.

After an investigation, police say they learned that a suspect on foot approached the two victims while they were inside a vehicle.

Following the shooting, they say the suspect fled the scene on foot into the neighborhood.

An investigation into the shooting is on going. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

KATC's Taylor Toole spoke with residents in the neighborhood about the shooting.

They say, now is the time to end gun violence. Read more here

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel