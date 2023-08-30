Arrest made in Shirley Picard Road homicide

Lafayette Police have arrested a local man in connection with a shooting that happened last week.

Johntay Hamilton, 28, was booked with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting happened on August 22 in the 100 block of Shirley Picard Road. Police were called to the area by neighbors who reported a shooting. They found Deniro Broussard, 18, of Lafayette suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.

At the time, police said Broussard was walking with a relative when the shooting occurred. The victim was approached by the suspect and engaged in a verbal conversation. The suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect left on foot in an unknown direction.

