The suspected wanted in connection to a September shooting that left one person dead has been arrested.

Lawrence Hunter was arrested by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office on a second-degree murder charge.

The 24-year-old is a suspect in the shooting death of 33-year-old Devon Johnson.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Marigny Circle.

At the time this article was published Hunter was still in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with a $500,000 bond.