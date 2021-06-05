Arrest made in Fort Worth in death of former UL receiver

Fort Worth Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a former Louisiana football player last November.

Tajuan Burnett was arrested Thursday and is facing murder charges, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports, citing FWPD records. Burnett is accused of killing 27-year-old Al Riles, a former UL receiver.

Fort Worth Police requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals North Texas Regional Fugitive Task Force to find Burnett after the shooting on November 7. They believed he was hiding in Louisiana, but Burnett was found this week at an apartment in Fort Worth, the paper reports.

Riles was found in November 2020 with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

His mother said her son and Burnett were friends, and they got into an argument before the shooting, the Star-Telegram reports. It wasn't serious, but she said her son was shot and killed over it.

Riles was attending online culinary school while living in Texas, his mother told the Daily Advertiser last year.

Read more from the Star-Telegram here.

