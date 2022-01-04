Arnaudville man arrested in alleged October fentanyl overdose death

An Arnaudville man has been arrested in connection with a death caused by an apparent drug overdose in October.

Lafayette Police say that on January 4, 2022, around 12:00p.m. investigators along with the U.S. Marshalls Violent Offenders Task Force located and arrested Damien Bernard 25 of Arnaudville.

Bernard was booked on a second degree murder charge.

Police say Bernard had an active arrest warrant stemming from an incident that occurred on October 23, 2021 in the 500 Block of Jefferson Street.

On October 23, 2021 officers say they responded to the 500 Block of Jefferson Street regarding a woman who was found unconscious from an apparent drug overdose. The victim was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital. The victim remained hospitalized and died from her injuries on October 30, 2021.

The Lafayette Police Narcotics Division says that in collaboration with the Criminal Investigations Division began investigating this incident. Through the course of the investigation, toxicology results revealed the victims cause of death was due to Fentanyl toxicity, police say.

They say investigators were able to determine Damien Bernard allegedly sold the illegal drug to the victim.

