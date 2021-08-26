Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

ARCA celebrates grand opening

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
arca.JPG
Posted at 6:00 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 19:00:57-04

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy (ARCA) is celebrating its grand opening.

The school was not able to bask in welcoming students because of the pandemic.

A year later, the Lafayette Charter Foundation decided it was time to mark the important milestone.

The dedication ceremony took place Thursday with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting along with speeches and student performances.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.