ARCA celebrates grand opening

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy (ARCA) is celebrating its grand opening.

The school was not able to bask in welcoming students because of the pandemic.

A year later, the Lafayette Charter Foundation decided it was time to mark the important milestone.

The dedication ceremony took place Thursday with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting along with speeches and student performances.

