ARCA celebrates grand opening

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy (ARCA) is celebrating its grand opening.
The school was not able to bask in welcoming students because of the pandemic.
A year later, the Lafayette Charter Foundation decided it was time to mark the important milestone.
The dedication ceremony took place Thursday with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting along with speeches and student performances.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers