Arbor Day Foundation names Lafayette Tree City USA

For the 31st consecutive year, the Arbor Day Foundation named Lafayette 'Tree City USA' for the city’s commitment to its thriving urban forest management.

“We are proud of this recognition, and it’s something our community can be proud of as well. Trees beautify our city, help the environment, and are overall beneficial to everyone’s well-being,” Community Development and Planning Department Director Mary Sliman said.

Benefits of Trees, according to the Arbor Day Foundation, help absorb the sounds of traffic by 40 percent, shades buildings, reduces energy costs up to 25 percent, adds green space, as it plays a role in improving mental and physical health and helps slow gas buildup in the atmosphere.

They say Lafayette achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

For more information on the program, visit arborday.org/programs/treecityusa/.

