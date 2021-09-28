Arbor Day Foundation commends UL Lafayette’s campus tree management

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s campus tree management and conservation practices have earned praise from the Arbor Day Foundation.

According to the university, this is the 12th consecutive year. UL Lafayette was recently named a Tree Campus Higher Education campus.

They say the designation recognizes colleges and universities for nurturing trees and engaging students and staff in conservation practices.

The university met five standards for effective campus forest management:

a tree advisory committee

a campus tree-care plan

dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program

an Arbor Day observance

a student service-learning project

UL Lafayette says the program began in 2008 as the Tree Campus USA initiative before recently being renamed Tree Campus Higher Education.

Learn more about the Arbor Day Foundation and its Tree Campus Higher Education Program at arborday.org

