Arbor Day celebration to be held in Youngsville Saturday

Lafayette Consolidated Government's Environmental Quality and Community Development & Planning Departments have partnered with the Bayou Vermilion Preservation Association to organize a tree planting event for Louisiana Arbor Day.

The Arbor Day Celebration will be held at Southside Regional Park (adjacent to Fabacher Field and East Regional Library) located at 221 La Neuville Road, Youngsville LA 70592, Saturday, January 22, 2022, from noon - 3 PM.

What:

• Tree planting in designated areas

• Face painting

• Music (Cajun Jam)

• Educational activities & games with various agencies, businesses, and organizations; including: Master Gardeners, Lafayette Garden Club, Schoolhouse Reptiles, LPL East Regional Branch & Bookmobile, Sunshine & Clay Hives, and Natural Resource Conservation Service.

This event is also sponsored by Lafayette Utilities Systems (LUS). Apache donated the trees.

To register as a volunteer, visit: https://unitedwayofacadiana.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=649343&fbclid=IwAR1aQtANz7Wa5cZr8ti6ZtxUAPr6AjxvJryCyIAxUj8mfqu7tHKQlf33l48

