Applications open for LPSS Magnet Academies

The Lafayette Parish School System announced Wednesday that online applications for Magnet Academies for the 2021-2022 school year are now open.

The application process opened at 10:00 a.m. on October 20.

Applications should be submitted via www.lafayettechoice.com before the deadline of January 5, 2022. A lottery drawing for all grade levels will be held Thursday, February 15, 2022 to determine student placements, according to LPSS.

KEY MAGNET ACADEMY DATES:

Applications Open: October 20, 2021 (10:00 a.m.)

Applications Close: January 5, 2022 (4:30 p.m.)

Lottery Drawing: February 15, 2022

The Magnet Academies office will hold its annual Magnet Academies Showcase on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 1p.m.

LPSS says the Showcase will be held at the CajunDome Convention Center.

The purpose of the event is to showcase all of the programs offered through the Magnet Academies program. LPSS says there will be hands-on activities as well as performances and the opportunity to learn about the programs which include, Health and Biomedical, Arts, Business, World Languages, Information Technology/ Informatics, Law, Broadcasting/ Journalism, STEM, advanced studies and the Navy and Air Force JROTC.

LPSS says these programs are available to any student who lives in Lafayette Parish beginning in Pre K.

This year the event will be held in two sessions.

Persons with last names beginning with A – L will attend from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Persons with last names beginning with M – Z will attend from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

For more information about the Magnet Academies, visit www.lafayettechoice.com or call 337.521.7160.

