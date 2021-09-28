Applications open for 2022 Leadership Lafayette class

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Leadership Lafayette class.

The group is open to leaders within the community who seek to expand and further develop their leadership skills, explore different experiences and points of view, and

build relationships with others equally committed to improving the Lafayette community.

Since 1987, more than 700 class members have learned about the history, challenges, and assets of the community and considered the implications for the future while building relationships with other leaders and peers.

Applicants must be willing and able to commit to the mandatory retreat and the time necessary to complete the program throughout 2022.

The deadline to submit an application and the application fee of $30 is Friday, November 19, at 5 p.m. Registration is available only online and can be found here.

For more information, visit leadacadiana.org.

