Annual African American Heritage Parade rolls in Lafayette

Lafayette, LA - The 19th Annual African American Heritage Parade hit the road yesterday afternoon starting at J. Wallace James Elementary School and ending at the Clifton Chenier Center.

The annual parade celebrates Black History Month along with pillars in the community who have positively impacted the place we call home.

These pillars were honored for their contributions in categories like: Education -- Culture -- Politics -- Economics -- and Putting Our Children First.

This year's theme is: "Let Freedom Ring -- Black History -- A Heritage of Unshakeable Faith."

