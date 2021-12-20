An Acadiana Christmas Carol wrapped today at Cite' des Arts.

The local adaptation of Charles Dickens' yuletide story is set in contemporary south Louisiana, following the transformation of Ebenezér St. Grouge from a miserly, closed-hearted person to an empathetic, active participant in the world. Fueled by the magic of Christmas, Ebenezér is visited by ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future who teach the valuable lesson that it is never too late to love and care for others.

Adapted by Alicia Chaisson and Clay David and directed by Alicia Chaisson, the production featured some of Acadiana's best actors, including Angela Thomas, Michelle Colon, Kirby Jambon, Cheryl Shelton, Jessica Romero, Armani Sanders and Aren Chaisson.

The run began on December 3, and wrapped Sunday with a matinee.

"We, I believe, have had a great run the past three weeks," Thomas tells KATC. "The experience of putting it together, five weeks of really experienced, fun actors collaborating on a piece that's been done throughout time. We definitely put our spin on it, and I think it is something that our community has enjoyed a lot."